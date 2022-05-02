India-Japan relations at its strongest point, says Consul-General

Host of events planned to commemorate 70th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan

The relationship between Japan and India is at its strongest point in history with India being a special strategic and global partner of Japan, Taga Masayuki, Japanese Consul-General said in Chennai on Monday.

“This is the 70th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. The relationship has tremendously widened. The government-to-government relations is very strong and the economic relationship is growing,” Mr. Masayuki said.

He further said people to people exchange between the two countries need to be promoted more and Japan would gradually open up for tourists conservatively owing to the precautions over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Consul-General said there were 5,000 Japanese business establishments in India, of which around 600 are in Tamil Nadu, primarily in the manufacturing sector. A large number of Japanese companies in the IT sector are predominantly in Bengaluru, which the Tamil Nadu government is keen on bringing to the State, he added.

To commemorate the 70th year of diplomatic relationship, the Consulate General of Japan, Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IJCCI) and ABK-AOTS Dosakai are organising a number of events till December this year in Chennai and Thriuvananthapuram.

While a reception to celebrate the occasion was held on April 28, a two-day seminar on Indo-Japan relationship would be organised by IJCCI on May 7 and 8. The seminar will focus on ‘India and Japan in Free and Open Indo-Pacific’, Suguna Ramamoorthy, Secretary General, IJCCI said.

ABK-AOTS Dosakai president G. Chandramohan said the centre would hold a Japanese Language Proficiency Test in July and a MOSAI Japanese Speech Contest in December,

A Japan film festival, Japan Chennai Expo that will see Japanese artists, martial artists and others perform in cultural events; a travelling exhibition - Manga exhibition, Japanese night, Discover Japan Festival are among other events planned by the Consulate General of Japan, Chennai, IJCCI, the Japan Foundation, ICAF, ABK AOTS Dosakai. The Japanese Night, Japan Chennai Expo will be held along with the Japanese Language School, R. Anuradha, director of the school said.