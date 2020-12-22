India, Japan oppose unilateral bid to change status quo

Exchanging views on regional situations, including the East China Sea and the South China Sea, in the light of the current events, Defence Ministers of India and Japan on Tuesday “concurred” in sending a clear message that they “strongly oppose any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by coercion or any activities that escalate tension,” Japanese Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Tuesday.
The views were exchanged during a telephonic conversation between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Kishi Nobuo. “The two Ministers exchanged views on security situation in the region and the need for a free and open maritime order based on the rule of law,” the Defence Ministry said in a separate statement.
Discussing cooperation measures against the risks posed by infectious diseases that could affect peace and security, the two Ministers agreed on “finding new opportunities for cooperation in third countries in order to make them more resilient to the pandemic” and sharing lessons learned in humanitarian aid and disaster response (HADR) operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two countries exchanged “views on reinforcing the rules-based international order, including working together to counter disinformation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Japanese statement added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath