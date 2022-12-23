India, Japan maiden bilateral air exercise next month

December 23, 2022 11:00 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - NEW DELHI

Indian Air Force (IAF) and Japanese Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) are set to hold their maiden bilateral air exercise, Veer Guardian 23, from January 16 to 26 at Hyakuri air base and Iruma air base in Japan.

“To promote mutual understanding and strengthen defence cooperation between the Air Forces and enhance JASDF’s tactical skills,” the JASDF said on the aim of the exercise in a statement on Thursday.

The IAF is fielding four Su-30MKI fighters from No. 220 squadron under the Western Air Command and one IL-78 mid-air refueller, along with a contingent of around 150 personnel who will be transported by two C-17 transport aircraft. The JASDF would be fielding four F-15s and four F-2 fighter jets for the exercise.

In September, in a press statement after the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial dialogue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted that the two Air Forces are working closely for early conduct of the inaugural Air Force fighter exercise.

Japan also participated for the first time in the multilateral exercise MILAN hosted by the Navy early this year. The two countries also operationalised the logistics support agreement, Reciprocal Provision of Supply and Services Agreement, in March this year.

The defence cooperation between the two countries has significantly expanded in recent years, especially in the maritime domain with Maritime Domain Awareness emerging as a key focus area.