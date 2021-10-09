India, Japan hold bilateral maritime exercise

NEW DELHI

09 October 2021 01:41 IST

The exercise will enable the two navies to further strengthen their already wide-ranging strategic partnership: Indian Navy

Continuing the series of Naval exchanges, India and Japan held the fifth edition of the bilateral maritime exercise, JIMEX, in the Arabian Sea from October 6 to 8.

“The complex maritime exercises undertaken will enable the two navies to further strengthen their already wide-ranging strategic partnership and, when required, to jointly safeguard their maritime interests and ensure peace, security and stability in the region,” the Navy said in a statement.

The exercise saw the ships and aircraft of the Indian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) engaging in a high tempo of operations focused on air, surface and sub-surface dimensions of maritime operations as well as the air domain.

The Indian Navy fielded its indigenous guided missile destroyer, INS Kochi, with Sea King MK 42B helicopter, and guided missile frigate INS Teg, with Chetak helicopter, a P-8I long range maritime reconnaissance aircraft and MiG 29K fighters. The JMSDF deployed its Izumo class helicopter carrier Kaga and guided missile destroyer Murasame along with their integral SH60K helicopters.

With the P8I providing maritime reconnaissance support to both navies, the units exercised war at sea scenario and practised replenishment at sea approaches and undertook fuel rig connect-up between Kaga and Kochi. The exercise also involved complex Over the Horizon targeting exercises and surface gun shoots on an expendable target, the statement said.

“An advanced coordinated anti-submarine exercise involving an underwater target deployed by JMSDF saw surface units and Navy’s P8I aircraft exercising with seamless coordination,” the Navy said.

The Air Domain operations included advanced anti-aircraft firing exercises on expendable aerial target launched from the deck of INS Kochi and ship controlled Beyond Visual Range (BVR) combat drills by Navy’ MiG 29K fighters. “The exercise involved a high tempo of flying operations with MiG 29K fighters coming in for multiple simulated air strike on surface units, shepherded by the Dornier maritime patrol aircraft,” the Navy said.

The inclement weather could do little to hold back Indian Navy and JMSDF helicopters from undertaking cross-deck landings, showcasing a high level of interoperability, it added.