India, Japan hold ‘2+2’ dialogue with focus on Indo-Pacific

The India-Japan partnership is set against a larger context of a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific and it will continue to grow, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday as the two sides held a fresh edition of "2+2" dialogue amid China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.

The Japanese delegation at the talks in Delhi was headed by Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defence Minister Kihara Minoru. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh headed the Indian team.

"In the last decade, our relationship has assumed the form of a special strategic and global partnership. The logic of this evolution is our expanding interests and growing activities," Mr. Jaishankar said in his televised opening remarks.

"As we both step forward into a more volatile and unpredictable world, there is a need for reliable partners with whom there are substantial convergences," he said.

"As a result, we have consciously sought to facilitate each other's endeavours, comprehend each other's objectives, strengthen each other's positions and work with other nations of shared comfort," he added.

The External Affairs Minister said the strategic partnership between India and Japan will continue to grow as "we embrace mutuality and display sensitivity".

"Our cooperation is today set against a larger context of a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific. For India, this is a natural extrapolation from our Act East policy," he said.

Mr. Jaishankar emphasised that the "2+2" dialogue must particularly focus on the steps ahead.

"It has been two years since we last met in Tokyo. There have been many developments of consequence in the world. Our own relationship also has to factor in changes in our own capabilities and calculations," he said.

In his remarks, Mr. Singh said the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership is based on democratic values and the rule of law.

He said India has set a goal of becoming a developed country by 2047 and building domestic defence capabilities is one of the significant aspects of this vision.

"The India-Japan partnership in the defence sector will be an important aspect to realise our goal. Let us make a vision for this partnership," the Defence Minister said.

He exuded confidence that the discussions will lead to make a stronger commitment for cooperation in the defence sector.

"The India-Japan partnership in this sphere will be very important considering the current global situation. I think this partnership is crucial to ensure freedom, inclusivity and transparency in the Indo-Pacific," Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Singh held separate bilateral talks with their Japanese counterparts ahead of the "2+2" dialogue.

The "2+2" dialogue with Japan was initiated to further deepen bilateral security and defence cooperation and bring greater depth to the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries.

India has the "2+2" Ministerial format of dialogue with very few countries, including the United States, Australia, and Russia.

