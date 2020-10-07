India, Japan finalise text of cybersecurity pact

Agreement will promote cooperation in key areas such as 5G and AI

India and Japan on Wednesday welcomed the finalisation of the text of a cybersecurity agreement that will promote cooperation in key areas such as 5G network and Artificial Intelligence.

The announcement on the agreement followed the 13th India-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu in Tokyo.

“The two ministers... welcomed the finalisation of the text of the cybersecurity agreement. The agreement promotes cooperation in capacity building, research and development, security and resilience in the areas of Critical Information Infrastructure, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), among others”, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. It, however, did not clarify what role each country would play under this agreement.

The announcement is expected to draw the attention of the stakeholders in the Indian 5G sector as it gets ready to open up for international operators and especially since there is lack of clarity on possible participation of Chinese technology majors in the 5G arena.

COVID-19 challenges

The two Ministers also exchanged ideas on regional and global issues of “mutual interest and agreed that the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries will play a pivotal role in overcoming challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

The ongoing military tension along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh was expected to feature in the talks but the official statements did not elaborate on that point.

The Ministers reiterated that the Indo-Pacific region has become more important in the current global circumstances, and reaffirmed similarities in their vision. The Japanese Foreign Minister highlighted the 50 billion Yen emergency assistance loan and a 1 billion Yen grant for provision of medical support to India that will help India fight COVID-19. He also raised the issue of abduction of Japanese nationals by North Korea and asked for early resolution of the issue. Mr. Jaishankar's conveyed India’s support to finding a closure to the issue.

Jaishankar, Payne meet

Mr. Jaishankar also met his Australian counterpart Marise Payne on Wednesday. This was the second meeting between him and his Japanese and Australian counterparts a day after they participated in the “Quad” ministerial dialogue along with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Reviewed the progress in our bilateral ties after the Virtual Summit between our Prime Ministers. Discussed expanding our cooperation in global affairs and regional issues. Will work together more closely in multilateral forums”, Mr. Jaishankar said in a social media message after meeting Ms. Payne.