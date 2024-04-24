India, Japan discuss developments in areas of disarmament, non-proliferation

April 24, 2024 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - New Delhi

Top officials of India and Japan on April 24 exchanged views on developments in the areas of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological domains.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the 10th Round of India-Japan Consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control was held in Tokyo.

"The two sides exchanged views on developments in the areas of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological domains, outer space security, non-proliferation issues, conventional weapons and export control," the ministry said in a statement.

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, while the Japanese delegation was led by Katsuro Kitagawa, Director General for Disarmament, Non-proliferation and Science Department, it added.

