ADVERTISEMENT

India, Japan discuss developments in areas of disarmament, non-proliferation

April 24, 2024 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The 10th Round of India-Japan Consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control was held in Tokyo

PTI

Top officials of India and Japan on April 24 exchanged views on developments in the areas of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological domains.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the 10th Round of India-Japan Consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control was held in Tokyo.

"The two sides exchanged views on developments in the areas of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological domains, outer space security, non-proliferation issues, conventional weapons and export control," the ministry said in a statement.

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, while the Japanese delegation was led by Katsuro Kitagawa, Director General for Disarmament, Non-proliferation and Science Department, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India-Japan

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US