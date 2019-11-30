India, Japan call upon Pakistan to act on terror

At the inaugural 2+2 dialogue on Saturday, India and Japan underlined the need for all countries to ensure that “all territory under their control is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries in any manner” and called upon Pakistan to comply with commitments to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The dialogue was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar from India and Foreign Affairs Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, and Defence Minister Kono Taro from Japan.

“They noted in this context the threat posed to regional security by terrorist networks operating out of Pakistan and called upon it to take resolute and irreversible action against them and fully comply with international commitments including to FATF,” Defence Ministry said in a statement after the dialogue.

The Ministers called upon all countries to take resolute action in rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and eliminating financing channels and halting cross-border movement of terrorists, the statement said.

Maritime security

On the bilateral front, the Ministers noted the commencement of exchange of information based on the Implementing Arrangement between the two countries signed last year for deeper cooperation between the two Navies.

Acknowledging the importance of ensuring maritime safety in achieving a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, the Ministers agreed to further cooperation in the field of capacity building in maritime security and Maritime Domain Awareness including “through cooperation with other countries.” In this context, the Ministers welcomed the setting up of Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) by India in December 2018, the Ministry said and added, “The Indian side looked forward to Japanese side dispatching a liaison officer at the IFC-IOR in the near future.”

The two countries also agreed to coordinate the first India-Japan joint fighter aircraft exercise in Japan.

The Ministers also exchanged views on the recent developments in the South China Sea (SCS) and reaffirmed the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce and peaceful resolution of disputes.

“The Ministers also took note of the negotiations of a Code of Conduct (COC) and urged that it should be effective, substantive, and consistent with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), ensure freedom of navigation and must not prejudice the rights and interests of the stakeholders using the South China Sea and freedoms of all states under international law,” the statement added.