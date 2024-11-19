India, Italy to negotiate defence industrial roadmap

India and Italy agreed to negotiate a defence industrial roadmap, and agreement for the mutual protection and exchange of classified information as also an agreement on cooperation in the maritime and port sector. This was stated in the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29 which outlines their vision for the next five years.

“Negotiate a defence industrial roadmap, between the two Ministries of Defence and promote a Memorandum of Understanding between the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers and the Italian Industries Federation for Aerospace, Defence and Security,” the joint action plan said. “Welcome interactions between respective Armed Forces in the framework of Italy’s growing interest in the Indo-Pacific Region, aimed at increasing interoperability and cooperation, including negotiations of any useful arrangement supporting such interactions.”

The action plan was issued after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 on November 18 in Brazil. “Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade and technology. We also talked about how to boost cooperation in culture, education and other such areas,” Mr. Modi said on social media platform X after the meeting.

They also agreed to explore avenues of enhanced partnerships and dialogue among public and private stakeholders, focusing on “technology collaboration, co-production and co-development of defence platforms and equipment.”

In the last few years, there has been an increase in military to military exchanges between armed forces of the two countries. Last month, in a historic maritime engagement, Navies of India and Italy carried out maiden exercise by Carrier Strike Groups (CSG) from both sides off Goa coast. The sea phase was led by the two carriers INS Vikramaditya and ITS Cavour along with INS Visakhapatnam and ITS Alpino.

In addition, the two countries agreed to enhance maritime cooperation, including in the field of maritime pollution response and maritime search and rescue.

India and Italy are also cooperating on the India - Middle East - Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC). They also agreed to promote industrial partnerships, technological centres and mutual investment, also in automotive, semiconductors, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing.

In the space domain, they agreed to expand the cooperation between the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to include “projects of common interest in earth observation, heliophysics and space exploration with emphasis on lunar science.”

On migration and mobility, an important area for India, the action plan agreed to promote legal migration of skilled workers while countering illegal migration. “Promote safe and legal migration channels, as well as fair and transparent labour training and recruitment procedures. A pilot project will cover training of health professionals in India and their subsequent employment in Italy. Enhance cooperation to counter the facilitation of irregular migration,” it said.

