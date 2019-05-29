National

India issues updated travel advisory for Sri Lanka

Passengers wait inside the arrival hall at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, Sri Lanka on April 22, 2019.

Passengers wait inside the arrival hall at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, Sri Lanka on April 22, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The External Affairs Ministry says the security situation is gradually returning to normal in the island nation but Indian nationals travelling there need to be careful and vigilant

India on Tuesday issued an updated travel advisory for Sri Lanka, saying that the security situation was gradually returning to normal in the island nation but Indian nationals travelling there need to be careful and vigilant.

“Security situation in Sri Lanka is gradually returning to normal with the lifting of curfew and restrictions on social media and the opening of schools. Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka are advised to be careful and vigilant,” an External Affairs Ministry release said .

It said that Indian nationals requiring any assistance can get in touch round the clock with the High Commission in Colombo, the Assistant High Commission in Kandy and the Consulates in Jaffna and Hambantota.

The government had last month issued an advisory calling upon Indian nationals intending not to undertake non-essential travel to Sri Lanka in view of the existing security situation following the terror attacks on April 21.

Related Topics International National
Sri Lanka
India-Sri Lanka
