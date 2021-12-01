India issued 200 e-Emergency Visas to Afghan nationals

New Delhi

01 December 2021 19:48 IST

On August 17, India introduced the facility for distressed residents who wanted to leave the country

After the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in August, India issued 200 e-Emergency X-Miscellaneous Visas to Afghan nationals, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

On August 17, as a humanitarian gesture, India introduced “e-Emergency X-Miscellaneous visa” for the distressed residents who wanted to leave the country. The Hindu had reported that 60,000 applications from Afghan nationals were received, but only few such visas were processed.

On Wednesday, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply, “In view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the Government of India has started an ‘e-Emergency X-Misc visa’ for a period of six months for Afghan nationals. Further, Stay Visa is granted to Afghan nationals in India keeping in view the present situation in that country. Presently, 4,557 Afghan nationals are staying in India on Stay Visa after extension of their visas. As on 24.11.2021, 200 e-Emergency X-Misc visas have been issued.”

India also evacuated its embassy staff along with 112 Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan on special flight.

A September 2 order by the Home Ministry said, “Afghan nationals living in India on any category of visa will be granted extension of visa by FRRO/FRO [Foreigners Regional Registration Office] concerned on gratis basis until further orders. They will not be granted exit or issued leave India notice by FRRO/FRO concerned without prior approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs.”