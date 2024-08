Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Friday (August 16, 2024) that the INDIA bloc is with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the "fight against injustice".

Mr. Gandhi made the remarks while greeting Mr. Kejriwal on his birthday. Mr. Kejriwal turned 56 on Friday.

"Hearty birthday wishes to Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal. I hope you stay healthy and happy," Mr. Gandhi said on X.

"INDIA is with you in this fight against injustice," he said.

