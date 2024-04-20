GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India is set for a significant overhaul of criminal justice system: CJI

April 20, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file photo of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud

A file photo of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud | Photo Credit: PTI

Hailing the enactment of the new criminal justice laws as a watershed moment for society, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud said India is set for a significant overhaul of its criminal justice system.

Speaking at a conference in New Delhi on 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System', he said the new laws would be successful if "we as citizens adopt them". The newly enacted laws have transitioned India's legal framework on criminal justice into a new age, CJI Chandrachud said. He added that much-needed improvements have been introduced to protect the interests of victims and carry out investigation and prosecution of offences efficiently.

Also read: Revised criminal law bills: Key changes explained

"The enactment of these laws by Parliament is a clear indication that India is changing and on the move, and needs new legal instruments to deal with the current challenges," he said.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta were also present at the conference.

Revision sans vision: On the three Bills that replace the body of criminal laws in India

The newly enacted laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act — to completely overhaul the country's criminal justice system will come into effect from July 1. However, the provision related to cases of hit-and-run by vehicle drivers would not be implemented immediately.

The three laws got Parliament's approval on December 21 last year and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25.

