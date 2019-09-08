Ready to tackle any challenge, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that in the past 100 days of the government at the Centre, the world and country had seen that India was now capable of “challenging any challenge”, be it decades old or of relating to the future.

“We know how to directly face challenges... Be it the issue of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh or impending water crises. The 130 crore people of the country have started finding new solutions to the problems... To fulfil the aspirations of the people of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh we all have started working with a fresh approach,” he said.

Poll pitch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Rohtak, Haryana, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

‘Big decisions’

He was addressing the BJP’s “Vijay Sankalp” rally in Haryana’s Rohtak after launching the party’s campaign for the Assembly election due in October.

Mr. Modi said the past 100 days of the BJP government had been days of development, trust and big changes in the country.

“Also these days have been that of decisiveness, determination, improvement and good intention... With the trust and support of the people, the government has been able to take big decisions surrounding national security and farming sector. Several laws have been enacted to fight terrorism, for the rights of Muslim sisters during these 100 days,” he said.

“Also, to strengthen the economy, a road map has been laid out to help different sectors. To strengthen the banking sector in the country historical decisions have been taken. It’s only a start, the results would certainly will be fetched in the future,” he said.

Referring to the Chandrayan-2 mission, Mr. Modi said, “Those 100 seconds have connected the entire country...these few seconds have infused ISRO spirit in the country.”

Praising Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his work, Mr. Modi said it was evident from the huge public support for the “Jan Ashirwad Yatra” of the Chief Minister, the BJP would once again be elected to power in Haryana.

‘New direction’

“The State government under the leadership of Mr. Khattar has fought against corruption and nepotism in the State and has given a new direction to the State politics by ensuring complete transparency in the system, and this was equally reciprocated by people in making BJP win all the 10 seats in the last parliamentary elections,” he said.

Mr. Khattar said that during the past 48 years, the State was dominated by fear, corruption and discrimination, besides various irregularities. “The previous governments did not create any system rather they merely played with the systems. But the present government has changed the old system and changed the politics by eliminating nepotism and regionalism,” he said.

The BJP has set a target of winning more than 75 seats in the 90-member Assembly.