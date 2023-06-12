HamberMenu
India is leading the world in every field: Om Birla

The Lok Sabha Speaker presents Lions Club International’s Roar to Restore Sustainable Development Goals awards

June 12, 2023 03:40 am | Updated 03:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday presented Lions Club International’s Roar to Restore Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) awards to 20 individuals and organisations at the Lions International’s fourth Round Table Discussion held in Delhi.

These awards are to recognise the efforts and contributions of those who made a difference, flipping the script on climate change, gender balance and women empowerment, health and wellness and laying the foundation for a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

Among the 20 companies, non-profits and individuals who received the awards were Rajashree Birla of the Aditya Birla Foundation, Janat Shah of Seva Mandir, Vithaldas Shah of the Zydus Group, Miguel Gonzales of Carl Zeiss and N. Ravi of The Hindu Group.

The awards recognised the work done in the fields of social impact, women empowerment, responsible journalism, health, community empowerment, sustainability and education.

“India is leading the world in every field. The coming time belongs to India, whether it is economic, social, political or democracy. There is discussion on India’s SDGs everywhere. We had a long discussion on the platform of Parliament to achieve the goals of SDGs,” said Mr. Birla.

Prevention of blindness

The Speaker said, “The way the Lions Club worked for the prevention of blindness, its effect is visible in the whole country. The Lions Club worked in remote villages to overcome the problem with cataract.”

Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament, said, “The discussions on the Sustainability Development Goals are timely, and even for initiatives like green energy and Swachh Bharat, organisations like the Lions Club play an important role.”

