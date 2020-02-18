India is becoming a Hindu Pakistan: Iltija

Iltija Javed. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

‘Centre unable to handle the situation’

Iltija Javed, the daughter of the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, said on Tuesday that the Centre was not able to handle the consequences of the revocation of Article 370, and the erstwhile State was grappling with “an economic, psychological and emotional crisis”.

The Jammu and Kashmir police booked Ms. Mufti, a former ally of the BJP, under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on February 7 after detaining her for six months in a subsidiary jail.

“This is not the country I grew up in. I am a proud Indian but we are now becoming a Hindu Pakistan. The discourse has fallen so low...I have full respect for the Prime Minister. Either he is being misled or wilfully misleading the country,” Ms. Javed said, addressing journalists at the Indian Women’s Press Corps.

She said she did not have any plan to take the political plunge yet.

“I will not say Kashmiris are not angry with my mother or other political parties, but they are angrier with the government. Today, I will do a salaam to [Union Home Minister] Amit Shah if he goes to Kashmir and roams around freely. Ordinary Kashmiris blame him for spearheading the action in Kashmir,” Ms. Javed said.