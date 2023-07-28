HamberMenu
India is an indispensable partner for free and open Indo-Pacific: Japanese Foreign Minister

In his comments, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described Japan as India's natural partner.

July 28, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
This photo from Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s Twitter handle shows him shaking hand with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi, left, before their meeting in New Delhi, on July 28.

This photo from Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s Twitter handle shows him shaking hand with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi, left, before their meeting in New Delhi, on July 28. | Photo Credit: AP

India is an indispensable partner to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific and Tokyo would like to further expand cooperation in the region with New Delhi, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on July 28.

India, Japan agree to diversify defence cooperation in new, emerging domains

In an address at the India-Japan Forum, the visiting Minister also referred to an assertion by the leaders of the G7 countries in the grouping's Hiroshima summit in May that any attempts to change the status quo by force cannot be tolerated anywhere.

Mr. Hayashi said Japan is very keen to work hand-in-hand with India to make its G20 presidency successful, especially the upcoming summit of the intergovernmental forum.

The Japanese Foreign Minister said a call for upholding international law may sound like a mere slogan unless the challenges being faced by the Global South are dealt with effectively.

In his comments, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described Japan as India's natural partner. Mr. Hayashi arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a two-day visit.

