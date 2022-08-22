India, Iran sign MoU for smooth movement of seafarers between both countries

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal calls on Vice President of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber, in Tehran, on August 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to smoothen the movement of seafarers between the two countries, India and Iran on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on recognition of Certificates of Competency in Unlimited Voyages to help seafarers from both the countries as per the provisions of International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch Keeping for Seafarers (1978).

The MoU was signed during a bilateral meeting between Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi. Mr. Sonowal is on a three day visit to Iran.

“The Union Minister reiterated the importance of the bilateral relationship between the two countries. The role of Chabahar as a trade multiplier for the region was highlighted by the Union Minister at the meeting as the potential of the port to act as a swift, economical trade conduit between Central Asia and South Asia, even South East Asia, remains to be tapped fully,” the Ministry said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visiting Minister also called on the Iranian Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber. The Vice-President, who is Iran’s special envoy for relations with India, noted that the development of Chabahar port would lead to increase in trade and shipment volume, the statement said.

The statement said that since the India Ports Global Private Limited (IPGPL) assumed the operations of Shahid Beheshti Port, it has handled over 4.8 million tonnes of bulk cargo. With close cooperation between India’s IGPL and Iranian stakeholders including Iran’s Port and Maritime Organisation, Iranian Customs Administration and the Chabahar Free Zone Authority, the Shahid Behesti Port Authority & other stakeholders, the Port is likely to act as a catalyst to unlock the huge trade potential in the region, it stated.

In 2020, India supplied 75,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan as part of humanitarian assistance programme as well as provided for 40,000 litres of Malathion 96% ULV pesticides to Iran via Chabahar port in a concerted effort to mitigate locust threat to agriculture and enhance food security in the region. Mr. Sonowal also commissioned Six mobile harbour cranes to Indian Ports Global Chabahar Free Trade Zone (IPGCFTZ), the statement added.