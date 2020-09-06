India, Iran exchange views on Afghanistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets his Iranian counterpart Amir Hatami

Defence Ministers of India and Iran discussed ways to take forward bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional security issues, including peace and stability in Afghanistan, during their meeting in Tehran, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Iran’s Minister of Defence and armed forces logistics Brigadier General Amir Hatami at the latter’s request on September 5. Mr. Singh was on a transit halt in Tehran en route from Moscow to New Delhi where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers meeting. Iran is an Observer at the SCO.

“Both the leaders emphasised upon the age-old cultural, linguistic and civilisational ties between India and Iran,” the Ministry said.