National

India, Iran exchange views on Afghanistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami in Tehran, Iran.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami in Tehran, Iran.   | Photo Credit: Twitter/RajnathSingh

Defence Ministers of India and Iran discussed ways to take forward bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional security issues, including peace and stability in Afghanistan, during their meeting in Tehran, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Iran’s Minister of Defence and armed forces logistics Brigadier General Amir Hatami at the latter’s request on September 5. Mr. Singh was on a transit halt in Tehran en route from Moscow to New Delhi where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers meeting. Iran is an Observer at the SCO.

“Both the leaders emphasised upon the age-old cultural, linguistic and civilisational ties between India and Iran,” the Ministry said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2020 12:32:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-iran-exchange-views-on-afghanistan/article32534704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story