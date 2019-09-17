India-Iran discuss Chabahar port and connectivity projects

India and Iran discussed the status of the Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar and full operationlisation of the Trilateral Transit Agreement during the 16th round of the Foreign Office Consultations in Tehran on Monday.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian team was led by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and the Iranian delegation by Dr. Seyyed Abbas Araghchi. Mr. Gokhale met Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and Dr. Ali Akbar Velayati, Senior Advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Both sides also discussed regional and international issues, said the statement. The next consultations will be held in Delhi.