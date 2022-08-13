India in touch with NATO for ‘some time now’: MEA

This is part of our contacts with various stakeholders on various issues of mutual interests, says MEA

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI
August 13, 2022 00:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. | Photo Credit: twitter/@abagchimea

ADVERTISEMENT

India has been in touch with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for "quite some time now", said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

"India and NATO have kept in touch in Brussels at different levels for quite some time now. This is part of our contacts with various stakeholders on various issues of mutual interests," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Mr. Bagchi reminded that India has a mission in Brussels, which is the headquarters of NATO as well as the European Union (EU).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app