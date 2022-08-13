India in touch with NATO for ‘some time now’: MEA
This is part of our contacts with various stakeholders on various issues of mutual interests, says MEA
India has been in touch with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for "quite some time now", said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.
"India and NATO have kept in touch in Brussels at different levels for quite some time now. This is part of our contacts with various stakeholders on various issues of mutual interests," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
Mr. Bagchi reminded that India has a mission in Brussels, which is the headquarters of NATO as well as the European Union (EU).
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.