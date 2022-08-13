India in touch with NATO for ‘some time now’: MEA

Special Correspondent August 13, 2022 02:20 IST

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. | Photo Credit: twitter/@abagchimea

India has been in touch with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for "quite some time now", said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday. "India and NATO have kept in touch in Brussels at different levels for quite some time now. This is part of our contacts with various stakeholders on various issues of mutual interests," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Mr. Bagchi reminded that India has a mission in Brussels, which is the headquarters of NATO as well as the European Union (EU).



