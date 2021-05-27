India in touch with Dominica on Mehul Choksi’s repatriation

NEW DELHI

27 May 2021 23:48 IST

Efforts on to repatriate the diamantaire from the Caribbean island nation

India is in contact with the government of Dominica regarding the possibility of repatriating diamantaire Mehul Choksi, informed sources in New Delhi said on Thursday.

Mr. Choksi, wanted for defrauding banks in India, was arrested in Dominica after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued against him.

“We are in touch with both the governments of Antigua and Dominica. Contact was established yesterday [on Wednesday] evening,” said an informed source who is part of the process to repatriate Mr. Choksi.

However, Dominica announced that Mr. Choksi will be sent back to Antigua as the request for repatriation came from the Antiguan authorities.

Mr. Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are the prime accused in the case of defrauding the Punjab National Bank and the State Bank of India of more than a billion dollars. Mr. Choksi fled to Antigua in 2018.

Mr. Choksi acquired citizenship of Antigua through a special government scheme. Mr. Modi surfaced in London where he has set up business and is fighting a case against repatriation to India. The official said India remained committed to bringing back financial fraudsters from safe sanctuaries abroad.

He faces charge of entering Dominica illegally though there are doubts about the exact circumstances in which he entered the country. Antigua, however, maintains that Mr. Choksi will not be allowed to return to the country.

“We asked them not to repatriate him to Antigua. He needs to return to India where he can face the criminal charges levelled against him,” Antigua News Room quoted Prime Minister Gaston Browne as telling journalists in Antigua and Barbuda. India has friendly ties with both Antigua and Dominica that are members of CARICOM, the regional group of Caribbean island nations.

India has friendly ties with both Antigua and Dominica that are members of CARICOM, the regional group of Caribbean island nations.