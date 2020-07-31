India imposes curbs on import of colour television sets

The government has announced restrictions on import of colour television sets, a move that is likely to push local manufacturing of television while also reducing imports from other countries, including China and Vietnam.
“Import policy of colour television sets… is amended from ‘Free’ to ‘Restricted’,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification issued on Thursday.
Also Read | Ban sought on import of silk from China
It added, “Actual user conditions would not be applicable for importers applying for an authorization to import the goods ‘restricted’ in this notification. The procedure for grant of license will be separately issued by DGFT.”
According to data available, India imported colour television sets worth about $781 million in 2019-20, with majority shipments coming in from Vietnam ($428 million) and China ($292 million). Other significant exporters of colour television set include Malaysia, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Germany
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath