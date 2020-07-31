India imposes curbs on import of colour television sets

The government has announced restrictions on import of colour television sets, a move that is likely to push local manufacturing of television while also reducing imports from other countries, including China and Vietnam.

“Import policy of colour television sets… is amended from ‘Free’ to ‘Restricted’,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification issued on Thursday.

It added, “Actual user conditions would not be applicable for importers applying for an authorization to import the goods ‘restricted’ in this notification. The procedure for grant of license will be separately issued by DGFT.”

According to data available, India imported colour television sets worth about $781 million in 2019-20, with majority shipments coming in from Vietnam ($428 million) and China ($292 million). Other significant exporters of colour television set include Malaysia, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Germany