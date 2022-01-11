National

India hopes for ‘early stabilisation’ in Kazakhstan

European Council President Charles Michel attends a videoconference with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium on Monday, January 10, 2022.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

India on Monday expressed “deepest condolences” for the victims of the civil unrest in Kazakhstan.

Earlier the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had indicated that South Block was observing the ground situation in Central Asian country, specially as it hosts many Indian students and professionals.

“India is closely following recent developments in Kazakhstan. We express our deepest condolences to families of innocent victims who have lost lives in the violence. As a close and friendly partner of Kazakhstan, we look forward to an early stabilisation of the situation,” Mr. Bagchi said.

The reference to “early stabilisation” shows that India is watching the Kazakh developments from the point of view of Republic Day celebrations later this month, when the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to participate along with leaders of four other Central Asian Republics.


