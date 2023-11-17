India hopeful of the appeals process on eight nationals in Qatar: MEA

November 17, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

India is hopeful for a positive outcome in the case involving eight of its nationals who have been given the death penalty by a court in Qatar. Speaking to the media on Thursday, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said the appeals process in the case is underway and assured the Government of India’s continued support to the concerned families regarding the matter.

“The case is currently in a legal process there. As we mentioned, an appeal has been filed in Qatar’s Court of Appeal. We are also engaged with the Qatari authorities on the matter and we will continue to extend all legal and consular assistance. I would again urge everyone not to engage in speculation considering the sensitive nature of the case,” said Mr. Bagchi.

India had expressed shock after the Court of First Instance of Qatar handed over the death penalty to the eight former officials of the Indian Navy. India has maintained high-level contact with Qatar regarding the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, reports had suggested that the appeals process in the case had been cancelled by the Qatari authorities. However, Mr. Bagchi clarified the matter and said the process is on track. He described the reports on the cancellation of appeals as “factually incorrect”.

Both sides have maintained a veil of secrecy over the case even as Qatar has brought focus on the case by handing over the death penalty to all the eight Indians who were employed at Al Dhara Global, an outfit involved in developing military facilities in Qatar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.