HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India hopeful of the appeals process on eight nationals in Qatar: MEA

Earlier, reports had suggested that the appeals process in the case had been cancelled by the Qatari authorities. however, Mr. Bagchi clarified the matter and said the process is on track.

November 17, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs. Arindam Bagchi. File photo

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs. Arindam Bagchi. File photo

India is hopeful for a positive outcome in the case involving eight of its nationals who have been given the death penalty by a court in Qatar. Speaking to the media on Thursday, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said the appeals process in the case is underway and assured the Government of India’s continued support to the concerned families regarding the matter.

“The case is currently in a legal process there. As we mentioned, an appeal has been filed in Qatar’s Court of Appeal. We are also engaged with the Qatari authorities on the matter and we will continue to extend all legal and consular assistance. I would again urge everyone not to engage in speculation considering the sensitive nature of the case,” said Mr. Bagchi.

India had expressed shock after the Court of First Instance of Qatar handed over the death penalty to the eight former officials of the Indian Navy. India has maintained high-level contact with Qatar regarding the case.

Earlier, reports had suggested that the appeals process in the case had been cancelled by the Qatari authorities. However, Mr. Bagchi clarified the matter and said the process is on track. He described the reports on the cancellation of appeals as “factually incorrect”.

Both sides have maintained a veil of secrecy over the case even as Qatar has brought focus on the case by handing over the death penalty to all the eight Indians who were employed at Al Dhara Global, an outfit involved in developing military facilities in Qatar.

Related Topics

international law / diplomacy / Qatar

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.