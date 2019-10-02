Live: Gandhi@150 | Modi pays tributes to Father of Nation at Sabarmati Ashram

Modi declares India a open defecation-free country

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, declared India a open defecation-free country.

Mr. Modi said "People mobilised for 'satyagarh' on Mahatma Gandhi's call, did same now for swachhagrah."

He also added "the world was impressed by our success on open defecation-free front, giving awards to us."

The Prime Minister said "We have to achieve target of single-use plastic-free India by 2022."

Gujarat

Modi pays tributes to Father of Nation at Sabarmati Ashram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Mr. Modi paid floral tributes, visited the museum there, interacted with students and also went to Gandhi's house called Hriday Kunj inside the Ashram.

Mr. Modi also penned his thoughts in the visitors’ book.

Paid tributes to respected Bapu at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/pb6AGdSQTC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2019

He spent around 20 minutes at the Ashram. He was accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Gandhi established the Ashram in 1917 after his return from South Africa and stayed there till 1930. He also embarked on the ‘Dandi yatra’ from the venue in 1930 saying that he will return to the Ashram only after India gains independence.

Madhya Pradesh

Gandhi would have launched Delhi-Srinagar yatra on Art 370 move: Digvijaya Singh

Had Mahatma Gandhi been alive today, he would have announced a march from Delhi to Srinagar over the Centre’s move on Article 370, said Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday as he attacked the government for scrapping Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had “finished” former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s doctrine on resolving the J&K issue which was based on the principles of “Kashmiriyat” (legacy of Kashmir), “jamhooriyat” (democracy) and “insaniyat” (humanism).

“If Mahatma Gandhi would have been alive on the day Article 370 was voided, he would have announced a yatra from Red Fort in Delhi to Lal Chowk in Srinagar, he said.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was speaking at a function organised to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Rajya Sabha MP said Vajpayee knew what holds key to solving the decades-old Kashmir issue.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee always maintained ‘Kashmiriyat’, ’jamhooriyat’, ‘insaniyat’, hold key to the Kashmir problem.

But Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have bid a farewell to Atalji's three principles and finished off his doctrine, Mr. Singh said.

The Congress leader said radicalisation of Hindus was as dangerous as radicalisation of Muslims.

Kolkata

Hyderi Manzil opens to public as museum

Hyderi Manzil, a single storied house in north Kolkata where Mahatma Gandhi spent August 15, 1947 and a site that has emerged as a symbol of his fight against communalism was on Wednesday thrown open to the public as a full-fledged museum depicting various aspect of the life of the Father of Nation. | Photo Credit: Shiv Sahay Singh

Hyderi Manzil, a single storied house in north Kolkata where Mahatma Gandhi spent August 15, 1947 and a site that has emerged as a symbol of his fight against communalism was on Wednesday thrown open to the public as a full-fledged museum depicting various aspect of the life of the Father of Nation.

Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, Government of West Bengal has converted Hyderi Manzil that bears the most prominent footprints of Gandhiji in Kolkata, a place where he stayed for three weeks August 12 to September 6, 1947 when the city was facing communal riots into Gandhi Bhawan Museum.

Spread over 3,500 the sq feet, the permanent exhibition Mohandas to Mahatma has 41 story-line display panels where the life of Mahatma Gandhi is depicted in three sections. The museum was thrown open to public during the day to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Letters, photographs, display panels and even graphics depicting different facets of Gandhiji’s life have been displayed at the permanent exhibition at the museum. The first section of the museum deals with Gandhiji’s education and early life in South Africa. This section has on display copies of his degree, a photograph of Gandhi as a young cricket enthusiast, details about Phoenik Settlement, established by Gandhi in 1904 in Durban, the Black Act ordinance of 1906. This is followed by another section that deals with his return to India in 1914, historic events like his stay at Champaran, Chauri Chora incident of 1922 and Bombay Riots of 1921. The last section deals with his stay at the Hyderi Manzil where he stayed from spent more than three weeks in 1947 fasting for communal peace and amity. -- Shiv Sahay Singh

Kerala

The India that Gandhi fought for was an inclusive one: Kerala CM

Paying homage to the Father of the Nation on his 150th birth anniversary, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the India that Mahatma Gandhi fought for was an inclusive one, where none was considered a pariah.

Vijayan, who paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Kerala House in New Delhi, urged people to pledge themselves to safeguard his ideals.

In a Facebook post later, he said the values that Mahatma Gandhi upheld still remain relevant even after a century.

“Mahatma’s life has given us a moral imperative; to uphold the secular founding values of our republic.

The India he fought for was an inclusive one, where no one was considered a pariah. Let’s pledge our commitment to those ideals,” Mr. Vijayan said.

New Delhi

BJP should first pursue path of truth and then talk about Mahatma Gandhi: Priyanka

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said it should first pursue the path of truth shown by Mahatma Gandhi and then talk about him.

She made the remarks before participating in a silent march organised here by the Congress on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“It was the order of Gandhiji to pursue the path of truth. First, the BJP should pursue the path of truth and then talk about Gandhiji,” the Congress leader said. - PTI

U.K.

Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrated in the U.K. with bhajans

Several people across Britain gathered at various locations on October 2 and sang Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajans and paid tributes to the leader of the Indian national movement to celebrate his 150th birth anniversary.

The central focus of the celebration was on the Gandhi statues at Tavistock Square and Parliament Square in London as the Indian High Commissioner to the U.K., Ruchi Ghanashyam, led tributes to the Mahatma. Similar floral and musical tributes were held across the country at the Gandhi statues in Leicester, Wales and Scotland.

Later on the day, Ms. Ghanashyam launched a new exhibition titled ‘Relive the Ideals of the Mahatma through Art’ at the Nehru Centre in London.

It was a befittingly simple ceremony with a few of his favourite bhajans, said Lady Kishwar Desai, Trustee of the Gandhi Statue Memorial Trust, who had worked alongside Lord Meghnad Desai to raise funds for the sculpture of Gandhi that now stands close to anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela at Parliament Square. - PTI

Nepal

Mahatma Gandhi’s first statue unveiled in Nepal

In Nepal, Mahatma Gandhi’s first statue was unveiled on October 2 on the premises of the Indian Embassy to mark his 150th birth anniversary.

India’s Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri unveiled the statue of Gandhiji during a ceremony attended by former ministers, Parliament members, Indian Embassy staffers, business community, civil society leaders, professors, artists and journalists.

Mr. Puri highlighted the influence of Gandhiji in Nepal in the social-, economic- and political- fields.

A host of speakers, including former Minister Bhadra Ghale shed light on the influence of Gandhian philosophy in independence movements in various parts of the world.

A special commemorative ceremony was held at the City Hall of Kathmandu to mark Gandhiji’ 150th anniversary. - PTI

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President, PM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, bust unveiled

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe unveiled a bronze bust of Mahatma Gandhi at his official residence ‘Temple Trees’ in Sri Lanka on October 2, as he paid floral tribute to the Indian leader on his 150th birth anniversary.

The bronze bust sculpted by the Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Vanji Sutar was unveiled at the Temple Trees in the presence of Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Sri Lanka also issued two commemorative stamps on the occasion. Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena also paid floral tributes to Gandhi. Mr. Sirisena and High Commissioner Sandhu offered floral tributes to Mahatma, an official statement said.

The country’s northern city of Jaffna also organised special programmes to celebrate Gandhi jayanti.

Jaffna has a historical association with Gandhiji. According to historians, Gandhiji visited the city in November 1927. The Jaffna house that Gandhiji had stayed has been renovated by the famous Tamil architect Anjalendran.

Overall, there are six statues of Gandhiji in Lanka’s northern province. - PTI

Palestine

Palestine issues commemorative stamp to honour Gandhi

Palestine has released a commemorative postage stamp on Mahatma Gandhi, honouring his “legacy and values”, to mark the 150 birth anniversary of the world leader.

Palestinian Authority’s (PA) Minister of Telecommunication and Information Technology Ishaaq Seder released the stamp on Tuesday in the presence of Representative of India in PA Sunil Kumar at a ceremony held at the ministry here.

Underlining the Mahatma’s principles of nonviolence, values, wisdom and vision, Mr. Seder said, “Palestine’s issuance of the commemorative stamp comes in honour of Gandhi’s memory, legacy, and values that guided and shall continue to guide the humanity.”

Mr. Kumar noted that the gesture to honour India’s ‘Father of the Nation’ symbolises the strong historical, political and cultural relations that India and Palestine share.

He also highlighted Gandhi’s significant contribution to human development, stressing that his teachings of peace, freedom, respect and tolerance are still felt around the world. - PTI

New Delhi

Congress, BJP vying for Gandhiji's legacy

On Gandhi Jayanthi, both Congress and BJP are trying to vie for the Mahatma's legacy. While the BJP president Amit Shah kicked-off a four-month-long exercise in an ambitious bid by the saffron party to claim the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress too has its version — ‘Gandhi Sandesh Yatra’.

While the grand old party can claim to be the 'rightful' heir of Gandhiji, who was a former chief of Congress, the BJP, over the years have been focussing on sanitation and cleanliness, some of the ideals of the Father of the Nation.

New Delhi

Those who indulge in politics of falsehood will not understand Mahatma Gandhi: Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said those who consider themselves supreme and indulge in the politics of falsehood will not understand Mahatma Gandhi’s sacrifices and ideals.

In what appeared to be a swipe at the present BJP leadership, Sonia Gandhi told party workers and leaders at Rajghat that the Mahatma’s soul would be pained by what has been happening in India in the last few years.

Ms. Sonia Gandhi also administered an oath on Gandhi’s ideals to party workers on the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“How will those who consider themselves supreme understand the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi....Those doing politics of falsehood will not understand Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence,” Ms. Sonia Gandhi said in her brief address on the occasion.

Mahatma Gandhi showed love for non-violence is only way to defeat hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi during the Padyatra from the DPCC office to Rajghat in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, saying that the Father of the Nation showed that love for all living beings and non-violence is the only way to defeat bigotry and hatred.

Taking to Twitter, former party president Rahul Gandhi said: “On his 150th Jayanti, my tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji, the ‘Father of the Nation’, who through his words & deeds, showed us that love for all living beings & non violence is the only way to defeat oppression, bigotry & hatred.”

Congress general secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal said, “In a strife-torn world, as indeed India, Gandhiji and his philosophy is more relevant than ever today.”

Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy of non-violence, co-existence, compassion, truth and economic self reliance have not only shaped nationhood, but those of many across the world, Mr. Venugopal said.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took a swipe at the Modi government on the occasion.

“Bapu: Bharat badal chuka hai. Four pillars of Bapu’s India: 1) Truth, 2) Tolerance, 3) Non-Violence, 4) Celebration of diversity. Now:1) Fake news, fake data, fake claims. 2) Intolerance in words and deed. 3) Violence extolled as virtue. 4) Targeting diversity,” the former Union minister said in a tweet.

Several other top Congress leaders such as Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sushmita Dev and Meira Kumar, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Congress is celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary by organising ‘padayatras’ across the country, with party leader Rahul Gandhi joining the foot march in the national capital.

The party has planned a week-long programme that will mark the culmination of the year-long celebrations commemorating Gandhi’s memory and it will re-emphasize his values.

The programme will be undertaken by the AICC in Delhi and by the PCCs in their State capitals. It will be followed by district and block Congress committees across the country.

- PTI

Amit Shah urges people to shun single-use plastic

Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave a clarion call to shun single-use plastic and urged citizens to take an initiative to make this a mass movement.

Highlighting the perils of single-use plastic, the BJP president said it takes nearly 400 years for it to degrade.

Addressing a rally at the start of the ‘Sankalp Yatra’ to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, Mr. Shah said even animals are adversely affected due to single-use plastic.

After flagging off the nationwide ‘Sankalp Yatra’, he undertook a foot march for around 500m.

- PTI

Maharashtra

Employees of Mani Bhavan, residence of Mahatma Gandhi in Mumbai, commemorated his 150th birthday by spinning a yarn on charka. The small hand-cranked wheel used for spinning cotton is an integral symbol of India's Independence.

New Delhi

Rahul leads Congress ‘padyatra’ on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi led a ‘padyatra’ in New Delhi with a large number of party workers following him to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Raj Ghat.

The ‘Gandhi Sandesh Yatra’ on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary began from the Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Raj Ghat, about 3 km away, with enthusiastic party workers waving flags and chanting the slogan ‘Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahein’.

Many youth sported Gandhi’s trademark spectacles and dhoti and walked with sticks in the march.

A tableau of Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram and his iconic wooden spinning wheel was also part of the march.

The march will conclude with an oath to be administered to workers and leaders by party president Sonia Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to participate in a foot march in Lucknow to commemorate the Mahatma’s 150th birth anniversary.

- PTI

Telangana

Telangana movement was inspired by Mahatma’s ideals: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said the separate Telangana statehood was achieved by drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violence and Satyagraha.

He said the path of tolerance and non-violence demonstrated by the people of Telangana during his indefinite fast from November 29 to December 9 has become a guiding spirit to the country.

Odisha

Mahatma Gandhi worshipped at temple in Odisha’s Bhatra

Visitors thronged the Gandhi temple at Bhatra in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

They offered flowers to the bronze idol of the Father of the Nation and sang devotional songs before it.

Several social organisations garlanded the idol.

Since the temple’s establishment in 1974 by former MLA Abhimanyu Kumar, residents of Bhatra, which is located near Sambalpur, congregate at the premises daily to offer morning and evening prayers while the priest recites the Gita and the ’Ram Dhun’

Kumar said he was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s speech at Sambalpur in 1932.

“He is a mahapurush (colossus). His speech had inspired me to build the temple,” Kumar said.

While the foundation was laid in 1971, it took three years to complete the construction of the temple, he said.

Priest Radhakanta Bag said the temple attracts visitors from all walks of life.

“Residents of Bhatra preach the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi to the younger generation,” he said.

Antaryami Panigrahi, a visitor, said he visits the temple every Gandhi Jayanti and Shahid Diwas (January 30).

“The residents of Bhatra don’t wait for any occasion to worship Gandhiji. People from near and far also visit the temple,” he said.

Another visitor, Sanjit Mohanty, said, “I consider Mahatma Gandhi a divine person. His sacrifice and humility are unparalleled and cannot be followed by an ordinary person. He is an incarnation of God and should be worshipped.”

- PTI

Gujarat

Gujarat students write letters to Bapu, learn about non-violence

In the 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi, the Sabarmati Ashram is teaching precepts of non-violence to nearly 30,000 students in Gujarat, with interesting concepts like asking them to write a ‘letter to Bapu’ and learning about life of the Father of the Nation.

The initiative was launched by the trust of Sabarmati Ashram, set up by the Mahatma in 1917 on his return from South Africa, in coordination with the Gujarat government three months ago.

The students, all from government-run primary schools, were recently asked to write a letter to Bapu. The concept has given a food for thought to the young minds who have been penning down their feelings on postcards, Sabarmati Ashram’s director Atul Pandya told PTI.

“They were given postcards, and asked to write whatever they would like to tell the Mahatma, and dispatch the missives to Sabarmati Ashram,” he said.

“We have so far received around 15,000 postcards, and hope to receive as many more in coming days. Hundreds of postcards are coming in every day,” Pandya said.

In the letters, most of the students have written about how they perceive Gandhi and relevance of non-violence in today’s world, he said.

The ashram trust has put together an activity manual, which tells how non-violence can be practised in daily life.

“’Gandhi Jivan Parichay’ (an introduction to the life of Mahatma Gandhi) is the first lesson for students under the project. There is no set pedagogy in teaching non- violence,” he said.

Non-violence is an idea that needs to be inculcated among students at a young age, he opined.

“We tied up with the Gujarat government to teach students the virtues of non-violence, which is also a way of understanding Mahatma Gandhi and his philosophy,” he said.

“What I observed during my interaction with students is that even the concept of violence and non-violence differ from region to region,” he said.

‘Learning non-violence’, as the module is called, is meant for around 30,000 students of Classes 6, 7 and 8 across 300 government primary schools, Pandya said.

Majority of the 300 schools covered under the project are located in rural areas, while around 60 are situated in urban belts - 20 each in Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

‘Facilitators’, who are teaching the students, were themselves trained for two months, Pandya said.

On Wednesday, the ashram has organised prayer session of around 900 students, asking them to speak on what they feel about non-violence.

These children are among the 30,000 students who are being taught Gandhi’s concept of non-violence, Pandya added.

- PTI

New Delhi

Vice President pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary and urged people to implement Gandhian principles in their daily lives.

“As we pay reverential homage to the Mahatma on his 150th Birth Anniversary, let us strive to transform our lives by internalizing and implementing the Gandhian principles in our daily life,” the Vice President said in his tweet.

- PTI

Andhra Pradesh

A monumental fight over Gandhi Hill in Vijayawada

Even as the country celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday, Gandhi Hill, a neglected monument of the Father of the Nation in the city stands in splendid isolation, craving for attention. Several factors over the years have contributed to the neglect of this significant spot, located at a stone’s throw from the Vijayawada Railway Station on the Tarapet side.

The historical hill is caught in a muted tussle over its upkeep between members of the Gandhi Hill Foundation and a newly-formed Andhra Pradesh Gandhi Smarak Nidhi.

Tamil Nadu

When Gandhi came to Tamil Nadu

Since his ﬁrst visit to Madras in 1896, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi kept coming back to various cities and towns in what is today Tamil Nadu. As per The Hindu archives, Gandhi made at least 12 visits to the region till 1946, and some of these trips turned out to be signiﬁcant milestones in the march to freedom. It was here that he adopted the attire he came to be identiﬁed with – the loincloth – and where he was prevented from entering a temple in Kanniyakumari distr

President pays homage to Gandhi

President Ram Nath Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

President Ram Nath Kovind, along with his wife, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

New Delhi

PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay homage to Gandhi at Rajghat

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on his 150th birth anniversary.

PM Modi said the nation expresses its gratitude to Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity.

“We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

In a short video on Gandhi, Modi said his message of peace is still relevant to the world community.

The Prime Minister also referred to the seven perversions Gandhi had cautioned people about. These are: wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, visit without ethics, science without humanity, religion without sacrifice and politics without principles.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation.

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh pays tribute to Gandhiji at Raj Ghat | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Both the BJP and Congress have planned several events to mark the event.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to Gandhiji at Raj Ghat | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

- PTI

Mahatma Gandhi: An environmentalist by nature

The word “ecology” appears nowhere in Gandhiji’s writings, and he never spoke about environmental protection as such. Yet, as the Chipko Movement, the Narmada Bachao Andolan and in a very different context, the manifesto of the German Greens have shown, the impress of Gandhiji’s thinking on ecological movements has been felt widely.

Gandhiji was a practitioner of recycling decades before the idea caught on in the West, and he initiated perhaps the most far-reaching critiques of the ideas of consumption and that fetish of the economist called “growth”. Thus, in myriad ways, we can believe that he was a thinker with a profoundly ecological sensibility.

Recovering Gandhi’s religious vision

Gandhi was suspicious of many things modern, including modern Hinduism: a new, 19th century religion, sharply demarcated from others, and a fitting rival of Islam and Christianity. Why? Because he viewed himself as a sanatani, an adherent of a way of life that started long, long ago but, unlike the ancient that is dead and gone, continues to live today.

Central to this seemingly everlasting Hindu imagination is its deep plurality, reflected in its acceptance of the co-existence of three basic ethical forms: one dependent on multiple gods and goddesses, one on a single god, and one even entirely independent of god, gods and goddesses (truth-seeking). For Gandhi, this religio-philosophical plurality is the inevitable and healthy destiny of humankind. “There is endless variety in all religions” and “interminable religious differences,” he said. “Some go on a pilgrimage and bathe in the sacred river, others go to Mecca; some worship him in temples, others in mosques, some just bow their heads in reverence; some read the Vedas, others the Quran… some call themselves Hindus, others Muslims…” For Gandhi, there is not only diversity of religions but also diversity within them. “While I believe myself to be a Hindu, I know that I do not worship God in the same manner as any one or all of them.”