India holds 100th G20 meeting under its presidency of bloc

G20 meeting held by India in it’s 100th meeting of the group

April 17, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - New Delhi 

PTI
Union Minister General V.K. Singh speaks during the first G20 meeting of the Agriculture Working Group, in Varanasi on April 17, 2023.

Union Minister General V.K. Singh speaks during the first G20 meeting of the Agriculture Working Group, in Varanasi on April 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India celebrated a key milestone in its G20 presidency on April 17 with the hosting of the 100th meeting of the grouping, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) in Varanasi is the 100th meeting of the grouping under India’s presidency that began on December 1, 2022.

The second Health Working Group in Goa, the 2nd Digital Economy Working Group in Hyderabad and the Space Economy Leaders’ Precursor Meeting in Shillong are also being held on April 17, according to the MEA.

India’s G20 presidency will continue till November 30.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and United States) and the European Union.

The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world’s population.

