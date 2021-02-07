India has transgressed LAC more often than China: V.K. Singh

Govt. does not announce it, says the Union Minister and former Army chief.

India has transgressed more times than China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), but the government does not announce it, Union Minister of State for State Transport and Highways V. K. Singh said on Sunday.

Speaking to the media in Madurai, the former Army chief said the border with China has never been demarcated.

China had transgressed many times over the years with its own perception of the LAC. “Similarly, none of you come to know how many times we have transgressed as per our perception. Chinese media does not cover it,” Gen. (retd) Singh said.

“Let me assure you, if China has transgressed 10 times, we must have done it at least 50 times,” he added.

Over a period of time, China has been attempting to expand its area by taking advantage of its perception of the LAC. Its troops would make camp stay, strengthen it and after negotiation, it would go back partially. “But, the present government has ensured that this does not happen,” he added.

Stating that China had transgressed in Eastern Ladakh in 2020, Mr. Singh said India had warned it with equal measures.

“Today, China is under pressure, since we are sitting at places (along the border), where it does not like,” he said. China has realised that it was not easy any more to hit back at India.

The Minister said India has hit Beijing economically by banning its apps and boycotting its goods. “All these affect them,” he added.

During negotiations, India has been firmly telling China to retract to the place it had been in the past, Mr. Singh said, gdding that China is not allowed to areas, which it thought was part of its perception of the border.

Stating that things are very well under control in the border, Mr. Singh said, “The Chinese do understand that if something goes wrong, India is in a position to hit back.”