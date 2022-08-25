India has potential to become world's startup capital: Union Minister Subhas Sarkar

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar was addressing the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022.

PTI New Delhi
August 25, 2022 18:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Subhas Sarkar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

India has the potential to become startup capital of the world, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said on August 25, adding that the passion for innovation must become part of the country's learning systems.

"India is rapidly moving towards the path of development. I believe that the passion for innovation must become part of our learning systems. We are one of the largest startup nations and has the potential to become startup capital of the world very soon and such hackathons will create the future innovators and leaders who will lead ' Viksit Bharat'," Mr. Sarkar said.

The Minister was addressing the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon (SIH), 2022, being held at a private university in Greater Noida. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the participants of the hackathon on Thursday through video-conferencing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

SIH, which started in 2017, is a nationwide initiative to provide students a platform to solve the pressing problems of society, organisations and government. It aims to inculcate the culture of product innovation, problem-solving and out-of-the-box thinking among students.

More than 15,000 students and mentors are travelling to the 75 nodal centres to take part in the SIH 2022 grand finale.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Students from over 2,900 schools and 2,200 higher educational institutions are tackling 476 problem statements from across 53 Union Ministries in the finale, including optical character recognition (OCR) of temple inscriptions and translations in Devanagari scripts, internet of things (IoT)-enabled risk monitoring system in cold supply chain for perishable food items, high-resolution 3D model of terrain and infrastructure and roads conditions in disaster struck areas.

Every year SIH has two editions — SIH Software and SIH Hardware. This year Smart India Hackathon-Junior has also been introduced for school students to build a culture of innovation and problem-solving attitude at the school level.

Smart India Hackathon hardware grand finale is scheduled from August 25 to 29 and the software grand finale is scheduled from August 25 to 26.

The winners in the Smart India Hackathon on each problem statement will be awarded a prize amount of ₹1 lakh. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 will be awarded to the winning teams.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
economy, business and finance
business (general)
economy (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app