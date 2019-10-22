India has never gone on the offensive, says Rajnath Singh

Indian Navy has taken steps to ensure that a 26/11-type terrorist attack does not happen again, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday while stating that India has “never been offensive”.

“Navy has taken steps to ensure that a 26/11-like situation doesn't happen again. The sea route is secure under the Navy’s watch,” Mr. Singh said. He was speaking to the media after addressing the biannual Naval Commanders Conference which began on Tuesday.

Responding to questions on comments by Pakistani Ministers over war with India, Mr. Singh said India had never been offensive, “We have never invaded anyone nor has India annexed an inch of territory from anyone.”

However, he added that Indian armed forces were fully capable of giving a fitting reply to any evil designs against the country. Stressing on indigenisation and Make in India in defence, Mr. Singh said “we should reduce import dependence”.

The Navy said in a statement that in addition to operational issues, its top brass would also deliberate tri-service synergy and coordination. As all future operations would be planned and executed “jointly” by the three Services, ways to optimise joint planning structures, tri-Service synergy and operational readiness will be deliberated during the interaction with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chiefs of Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF).

This comes in the backdrop of the government's decision to appoint a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), for which modalities are being currently finalised by a committee. Tri-Service issues were also at the forefront at the just-concluded Army Commanders Conference.