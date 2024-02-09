GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India has nearly 97 crore voters now, says EC

India has the largest electorate in the world; 96.88 crore Indians have registered to vote for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

February 09, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The number of registered voters has increased by six per cent from 2019, when the last Lok Sabha polls were held, the EC said. File Photo

The number of registered voters has increased by six per cent from 2019, when the last Lok Sabha polls were held, the EC said. File Photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The Election Commission on February 9 said nearly 97 crore Indians will be eligible to vote in this year's Lok Sabha elections. It also said over two crore young electors in age group of 18 to 29 years have been added in the voters' list.

There has been a 6% increase in registered voters from 2019, when the last Lok Sabha polls were held. "The largest electorate in the world -– 96.88 crore are registered to vote for the forthcoming General Elections in India," the EC said.

The gender ratio has increased from 940 in 2023 to 948 in 2024, the poll panel said.

The Election Commission has put special emphasis on purity and health of the electoral roll along with disclosures and transparency in the revision of electoral rolls, an official pointed out.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had explained at a press conference in Pune the various tasks involved in revision of electoral rolls along with participation of political parties at every stage.

