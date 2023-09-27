India has increased its overall investment in urban development: President

September 27, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that India has increased its overall investment in urban development by more than 10 times over the last decade.

At a felicitation ceremony for the winners of the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) 2022 in Indore, Ms. Murmu said there was a need to learn from the best practices and business models of the world’s best-managed cities.

Ms. Murmu also spoke about the focus of G-20 nations on areas pertaining to urban development. She said that Urban-20, which is a sub-group of the G-20, is working to establish a sustainable practice of connectivity between cities. “Through this, a collective message was also given that the management of cities has an important role in pursuing the priority of sustainable development,” she said.

“Therefore, we should learn from the best practices and business models of the world’s best-managed cities and also share our successful efforts with other countries. Collaboration at the local and global level is essential for overall and sustainable development,” she added.

Indore was adjudged the best Smart City while Madhya Pradesh is the top State to have shown exemplary performance in the Smart Cities Mission.

Surat and Agra are the second and third winners among cities, while Tamil Nadu is the second in the State category followed by Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The award for the best Union Territory has gone to Chandigarh.