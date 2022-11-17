India has evidence of social media platforms using crowdfunding to fund terror activities: NIA chief

November 17, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The issue will be discussed at the third “No Money for Terror Conference” which India will be hosting from November 18-19

The Hindu Bureau

NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta addresses a press conference regarding the third edition of ‘No Money for Terror’ conference, at National Media Centre in New Delhi on November 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

India has evidence of social media platforms using crowdfunding measures to fund terror activities, Dinkar Gupta, Director-General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chief of the federal anti-terror agency said the misuse of social media platforms was an issue that needed to be discussed at the third “No Money for Terror Conference” (NMFT) which India would be hosting from November 18-19.

ALSO READ
Modi govt adopting zero tolerance policy towards terror: MHA

Mr. Gupta, while sharing the details of the conference that is to be attended by representatives of 78 countries, said Pakistan and Afghanistan were not attending the event while a confirmation from China was awaited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Hindu reported on November 15 that the use of crowdfunding platforms to finance terrorist activities and weak control mechanisms of social media platforms were one of the four main agendas to be discussed at the conference.

Integrated approach

Mr. Gupta said the aim was to build an integrated approach to countering terrorism. Ministers from 20 countries had confirmed participation and there would be 450 representatives in all, including representatives from Interpol, Europol and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
ALSO READ
‘No consensus’ is derailing counter-terror diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be inaugurating the session on Friday.

The meet will build on gains and learnings of previous two conferences (held in Paris in April 2018 and in Melbourne in November 2019) and will work towards enhancing global cooperation to deny finances to terrorists and access to permissive jurisdictions to operate

“Terrorism is an important topic for India. Almost all countries will get an opportunity to present their points. There will be no limitations,” Mr. Gupta said, adding that there had been a considerable reduction in number of terror incidents in all areas.

When asked if Pakistan’s role in sponsoring terror in India would be addressed at the conference, Mr. Gupta said, “discussions not revolved around a particular country, wherever the threat is coming from, will be discussed.”

Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs said that NMFT was a complementary platform to discuss terrorism-related matters while the FATF also had money laundering as a vertical. He added that India and Russia had a joint working group on counter-terrorism and currently the membership of Russia to the global body was suspended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

terrorism (crime)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US