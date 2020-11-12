National

India has entered into recession due to PM Modi’s policies: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted the government over the state of the economy, claiming the country has entered into a recession for the first time in history due to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India has entered into recession for the first time in history. Mr Modi’s actions have turned India’s strength into its weakness,” he said on Twitter.

Mr. Gandhi cited a news report wherein the Reserve Bank of India has said that the country’s GDP is likely to contract by 8.6% in the July-September quarter, which means the Indian economy is likely to enter into a technical recession for the first time in history.

