India has emerged as a regional power and net security provider in the Indo-Pacific: Defence Minister

November 29, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

We have strengthened multilateral partnerships through engagement via regional mechanisms, says Rajnath Singh

The Hindu Bureau

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the annual Joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise ‘Samanvay’ 2022, at Agra Air Force Station, on November 29. | Photo Credit: PTI

India has emerged as a regional power and net security provider in the Indo-Pacific as its capacity to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to its citizens as well as regional partners has grown in recent years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on November 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have strengthened multilateral partnerships through engagement via regional mechanisms. This has improved interoperability, enabling faster response in crisis situations,” he said, speaking at the multi-agency Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise ‘Samanvay 2022’ in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He noted that Asia, particularly the Indo-Pacific region, is vulnerable to the impact of climate change.

The exercise is being conducted by the Indian Air Force at the Agra Air Force Station from November 28-30. In addition to various stakeholders within the country, representatives from the Association of South East Nations (ASEAN) nations are also attending the exercise.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Singh highlighted that prediction of natural disasters has to be accompanied by dissemination of information to a larger population and shifting people to safer locations, which requires an empowered machinery. As nations have different capacities, collaborative preparation to deal with disasters is required, he stressed.

India’s approach, after the formulation of the National Disaster Management Policy, has shifted in its focus from a relief-centric approach to a “multi-pronged” approach, including prevention, preparedness, mitigation, response, relief and rehabilitation, Mr. Singh added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US