India has emerged a start-up hub, says Union Minister L. Murugan

July 22, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated July 23, 2023 01:21 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L. Murugan hands over an appointment letter to a successful candidate at the Rozgar Mela held in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L. Murugan hands over an appointment letter to a successful candidate at the Rozgar Mela held in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L.Murugan on Saturday said the country had emerged as a start-up hub due to the excellent ecosystem for new ventures.

Speaking at a function held here to distribute appointment orders to those selected for the Union Government jobs here, Mr. Murugan said the number of start-ups were just around 500 in 2015. It had gone up to one lakh during the last nine-year rule of the BJP Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The launch of Start-Up India initiative had helped young entrepreneurs to venture into new initiatives. It had boosted the economic activities across the country, thereby creating direct and indirect job opportunities.

Mr. Murugan said the country had emerged as the fifth large economy in the world. It was made possible by the transparent administration by the Modi government. As per the promise of appointing 10 lakh personnel under the Rozgar Mela, about six lakh had been given appointment orders.

