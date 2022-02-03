India has ‘deep friendship’ with Afghan people: MEA

NEW DELHI

03 February 2022 21:45 IST

India is committed to provide assistance to Afghanistan, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. Addressing the weekly press briefing, official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has been ‘stressing’ on friendship with the Afghan people. He also said India has sent a response to Pakistan regarding resuming mutually agreed pilgrim tours.

“The government is committed to extending humanitarian assistance. We have been sharing information about shipment of medicines and vaccines,” said Mr. Bagchi to questions about the plans to send medicines and food items to Afghanistan. India has been in talks with Pakistan and other internationalstakeholders to transfer a large consignmentof wheat to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Reports suggest that the agreement is nearing completion for transferringthe consignment though final details are yet to emerge.

“The process to procure the wheat and its transportation is still under way,” said Mr. Bagchi who also explained that the allocation of ₹200 crore in the Union Budget is a sign of continued attachment with Afghanistan. The allocation of funds for Afghanistan-related projects has gained greater attention as India does not recognise the Taliban set up in Kabul that took power in August.

“We have always underlined our deep friendship with the people of Afghanistan and have been working to address their concerns. This budgetary provision that has been referred to helps us provide humanitarian assistance as and when required,” said Mr. Bagchi who however could not provide an answer regarding the delay in granting student visas to Afghan nationals who are enrolled in Indian educational institutions.He also said there have been discussions about resuming visits to pilgrim sites located in India and Pakistan saying both sides have expressed interest to expand the “agreed list” to increase the list of sites and the mode of transportation.

“We have sent an official response to Pakistan recommending that given the current restrictions on movement and gatherings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic the two sides can use this time to hold discussions under the bilateral protocol.”