India has always been a Hindu Rashtra: Hosabale

November 08, 2023 - New Delhi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on November 7 said construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was a movement of national pride organised by the RSS and its volunteers. The temple is being inaugurated on January 22, 2024 and the trust has invited RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the event. The Sangh is planning a mass mobilisation movement for the “historic” day which aims to ensure participation of every household.

Events planned

“The RSS has confirmed to the Ram temple trust that as part of the Ram temple inauguration, we will organise religious and cultural events across the entire country from January 1 to 14. From January 14, the temple trust will perform a week-long ritual for inauguration. The Pranpratistha (installation of the deity) will take place on January 22. As millions of Swayamsewaks cannot reach Ayodhya on the day, to ensure participation, RSS workers will share a picture of the Ram temple with devotees along with Akshat [rice] that was offered to the deity,” said Mr Hosbale who was speaking to media in Gujarat’s Kutch district on the last day of the Sangh’s three-day All India Executive Board meeting.

RSS volunteers will also ask people to visit the Ram temple in the days following thes inauguration, he said.

Mr Hosbale said the RSS is also planning to connect with people living in border villages to ensure that those living in those area are alert to the possibility of attack.

“’We discussed the development and security of border villages. Those living there have already migrated or are migrating to other places due to lack of amenities. It’s not the duty of soldiers alone to protect the country. People need to participate. We will ensure that those living in border villagers are vigilant so that they can participate in National security.”

Hindu Rashtra

Answering a question about when India will become a “Hindu Rashtra”, Mr Hosbale said the Sangh believes that there is no need to turn India into a “Hindu Rashtra” or Hindu nation because the country has always been one.

‘’India is already a Hindu Rashtra and it will remain so. Dr Hedgewar [founder of RSS] had once said that as long as there is a Hindu in this country, this country is a Hindu nation. The Constitution talks about a state system, which is different. As a nation, India was, India is and India will remain a Hindu Rashtra,’‘ Mr. Hosabale said.

Mr Hosabale said one of the biggest challenges facing the country is the conspiracy to divide it between “north and south”.

‘’Some people say that south India is different from north India. A conspiracy is being hatched at the political and intellectual level to cut off the south. People must come forward to oppose it and make sure that such people do not succeed,’‘ he said.

On “love Jihad”, the RSS leader said the issue had two aspects — awareness and fighting legal cases. The RSS is also working on rehabilitation of women who freed themselves from such relationships but were not accepted by their families, he said.