India has a ‘significant role’ in resolving Gaza violence: Palestinian PM Mustafa

India has a “significant role” in finding a solution to the ongoing violence in Gaza, said Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Mustafa in a congratulatory letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter written on June 12, Dr. Mustafa described the Israeli action against Palestinians as a “genocide” and urged an immediate ceasefire.

“Excellency, as a global leader and a nation that values human rights and peace, India holds a significant role in bringing an end to the genocide in Gaza. It is imperative for India to utilize all diplomatic channels to call for an immediate ceasefire, increase humanitarian aid to Gaza to help alleviate the suffering,” said Dr. Mustafa in his letter after congratulating Mr. Modi on being sworn in as Prime Minister for a third time.

“The situation in Gaza constitutes a humanitarian catastrophe that demands immediate and decisive action,” Dr. Mustafa further said.

This is the second letter from Dr. Mustafa who had earlier written two letters to Mr. Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in May, in which he had blamed the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) for being responsible for the murder of former Indian Army Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, who was working in Gaza as security coordinator with the United Nations. India had not blamed any side for the death of Col. Kale and it was understood that the Indian response would come after the United Nations completed its investigation into the matter.

India has maintained its long-held position on “two-state solution” for the Israel-Palestinian crisis while also maintaining relations with Israel which in the absence of a large number of Palestinian labourers opened up its Iabour market for Indian migrant workers. The conflict has also cast a shadow on the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project that was launched in New Delhi during the 2023 G-20 meeting.

The IMEC which also includes Israel featured in the G-7 Summit in Borgo Egnazia. The G-7 communique issued at the conclusion of the summit in Italy on June 14 said the group of seven industrialised nations has committed to promoting concrete infrastructure initiatives such as IMEC.

