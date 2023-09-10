HamberMenu
India hands over G-20 presidency to Brazil

PM Modi completed the transition by handing over the ceremonial gavel of the G-20 presidency to Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

September 10, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio da Silva while handing him over the presidency of G-20 after the closing session of the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, on September 10, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio da Silva while handing him over the presidency of G-20 after the closing session of the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, on September 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India on September 10 formally handed over the G-20 presidency to Brazil at the closing ceremony of the annual summit of the grouping, that was held in New Delhi this weekend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the transition by handing over the ceremonial gavel of the presidency to Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

India has had the presidency of the G-20 since December 1, when it took over from Indonesia, and will continue to hold the position until November 30.

During the two-day summit, the bloc adopted a consensus declaration that made commitments on several issues, including that of food and energy security, climate change and global debt vulnerabilities.

G-20 Summit clinches New Delhi Declaration

PM Modi, on Sunday, also proposed a "virtual summit" of the grouping at the end of November to assess the status of the suggestions and proposals put forth by members and determine "how their progress can be accelerated".

"In that session, we can review the topics decided during this summit," PM Modi said, adding that details would be shared with members.

