India, Greece looking at expanding economic engagement: Greek PM

It is the first visit to India by a head of state of Greece in 15 years

February 21, 2024 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on February 21, 2024. Wife of Mr. Mitsotakis Maria Eva Virginia Grabowski is also seen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on February 21, 2024. Wife of Mr. Mitsotakis Maria Eva Virginia Grabowski is also seen. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The strategic partnership between India and Greece is of "particular" importance and further expansion of their overall ties with a focus on economic engagement is being explored, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on February 21.

Mr. Mitsotakis is on a two-day visit to India.

It is the first visit to India by a head of state of Greece in 15 years.

Also read | Greece’s gateway to Asia, India’s gateway to Europe

"For Greece, the strategic partnership between our two countries is of particular importance and we will have the opportunity to discuss a wide range of topics including on strategic partnership, and fostering our economic engagement," he told reporters.

Mr. Mitsotakis was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the morning, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on the Greek Prime Minister.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister @kmitsotakis of Greece today. Valued his commitment to enhancing India-Greece ties. Look forward to the strengthening of our strategic partnership," Mr. Jaishankar posted on 'X'.

The Greek Prime Minister began his India visit this morning by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

India-Greece relations were elevated to a 'strategic partnership' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Greece in August last year.

PM Mitsotakis will be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the Raisina Dialogue in the national capital this evening.

"Prime Minister Mitsotakis' visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen the strategic partnership between India and Greece," the Ministry of External Affairs said last week.

