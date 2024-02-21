ADVERTISEMENT

India, Greece agree to expand cooperation in diverse areas

February 21, 2024 03:06 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Expansion of the overall strategic cooperation figured prominently during extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on February 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

India and Greece agreed on February 21 to firm up a migration and mobility agreement soon, besides ramping up their overall cooperation in the areas of trade, defence production and to combat terrorism.

Expansion of the overall strategic cooperation figured prominently during extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Also read | Greece’s gateway to Asia, India’s gateway to Europe

Mr. Mitsotakis is on a two-day visit to India. It is the first visit to India by a head of state of Greece in 15 years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

India and Greece have common concerns and priorities in the fight against terrorism, Mr. Modi said in his media statement.

"We discussed in detail how to further strengthen our cooperation in combating terrorism," he added.

The Prime Minister said the growing cooperation between India and Greece in defence and security reflects the deep mutual trust between the two sides.

We discussed early firming up of the migration and mobility partnership as well, he said.

Also Read | India, Greece looking at expanding economic engagement: Greek PM

New opportunities are opening up in defence manufacturing in India, which can be beneficial to both countries, Mr. Modi said.

"We agree that all disputes and tensions should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," he added.

Mr. Modi welcomed Greece's active participation and positive role in the Indo-Pacific.

"We deliberated extensively on expanding the India-Greece cooperation in the agriculture sector," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Greece

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US