India greatly benefitted from Vajpayee's leadership: PM Modi

PM Modi said Vajpayee played a pivotal role in boosting India’s progress and taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors

August 16, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ memorial in New Delhi on August 16, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ memorial in New Delhi on August 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 16 paid homage to BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary and said India greatly benefitted from his leadership.

He joined President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and many members of his Cabinet and leaders from different parties in a prayer meeting at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial of the former prime minister.

In tributes to Vajpayee, Mr. Modi said he played a pivotal role in boosting India's progress and taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors.

"I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi," he said.

The first-ever prime minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vajpayee is credited with popularising the party beyond its base and running a coalition government successfully for six years, during which he pushed reforms and boosted infrastructure.

He died in 2018 at the age of 93.

