India gifts two water-jet propelled Fast Interceptor Craft to Mozambique

India on Saturday (November 9, 2024) gifted two water-jet propelled Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) to Mozambique as part of capacity-building engagements with friendly foreign nations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The FICs were transshipped from India by INS Gharial, the Navy said.

The Handing Over Ceremony was attended by the High Commissioner of India in Mozambique Robert Shetkintong, India’s newly appointed Defence Adviser at Maputo, Col Puneet Attri, and the Commanding Officer of INS Gharial, Commander Rajan Chib. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Defence Augusto Casimiro Mueio formally accepted the vessels on behalf of the Government of Mozambique.

“The two FICs will significantly aid the Government of Mozambique in its effort to combat maritime terrorism and the ongoing insurgency in the Cabo Delgado province,” the Navy said.

Earlier, India had gifted two large Interceptor vessels in 2019, followed by two FICs of the same class in January 2022.

These water-jet-propelled boats have a top speed of 45 knots, range of 200 nautical miles at 12 knots and can carry a crew of five personnel and are equipped with machine guns and bullet-resistant cabins.

The Indian Navy has also been the first responder to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to several nations in the region during natural calamities and other contingencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic India donated 1,00,000 doses and supplied over one million doses of the Covishield vaccine to Mozambique under the COVAX programme.

In March 2019, Indian Naval Ships Sujata & Shardul and Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi were diverted from their deployment to assist Mozambique when Cyclone Idai struck the Sofala province. Over a period of two weeks, the ships rescued more than 200 civilians, provided emergency medical treatment to over 2,300 people and supplied 10 tonnes of food material by boats and helicopter to flood-affected areas.

Indian Navy is seen by several nations in the IOR as the preferred partner for maritime security and has been undertaking capacity building initiatives to equip and train their maritime security forces to counter maritime security challenges like piracy, drug and human trafficking, illegal unreported and unregulated fishing and maritime terrorism, the Navy stated.

India also gifted an Infantry weapons training simulator to Mozambique in November 2023 to be installed at the Army Practicing School Manhica, near Maputo. On-job training on operating and maintaining the Indian-gifted vessels is also provided by the resident Indian Coast Guard Afloat Support Team at Maputo, according to the Navy.

In the last two years, Indian Warships have made regular port calls at Maputo, Beira and Nacala. Indian Naval Ships Tir and Sujata participated in the second edition of the India-Mozambique-Tanzania (IMT) Trilateral Exercise at Nacala, held in March 2023. Previously, Indian Naval Ships Sujata, Sunayna and Sumedha undertook Joint EEZ (exclusive economic zone) Surveillance missions with the Mozambique Navy to strengthen maritime security in the region and undertake harbour and sea training for Mozambique Navy personnel.

