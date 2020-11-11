National

India gifts 20 horses, 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army

India on Tuesday gifted 20 fully trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to the Bangladesh Army. These were trained by the Remount and Veterinary Corps of the Indian Army.

“The performance of military dogs in the Indian Army has been commendable. The dogs are extremely effective in mine detection and contraband items,” a statement from the Army said, quoting a senior officer. The presentation ceremony was held at the Petrapole-Benapole integrated check post on the border.

