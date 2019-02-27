India gets support from Australia, France

India on Tuesday received support for its air strike on a Jaish camp in Pakistan from several countries, including Australia and France.

“France recognises India’s legitimacy to ensure its security against cross-border terrorism and asks Pakistan to put an end to operations of terrorist groups established on its territory,” the spokesperson of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The British government called on India and Pakistan to pursue diplomatic solutions. U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt held telephone conversations with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“The Foreign Secretary highlighted the U.K.’s concern about the threat to regional stability from terrorism,” the FCO said.

However, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemned “the Indian incursion and aerial violation.” The criticism comes four days ahead of Ms. Swaraj’s speech at the OIC inaugural address in the UAE, which will be India’s first appearance at the 57-nation grouping.

(With PTI inputs)