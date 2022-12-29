ADVERTISEMENT

India gets consular access to eight arrested nationals in Qatar

December 29, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

It appears that the Government of Qatar has not pressed charges against the arrested Indians so far

Kallol Bhattacherjee

In all, Qatar has thrice provided diplomatic access to the Indians. | Photo Credit: PTI

India on Thursday received consular access to eight Indians, who have been in the custody of Qatari authorities for around three months, informed the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi.

The eight former Indian Navy officials were arrested by the Government of Qatar on charges that have not been made public so far. In all, Qatar has thrice provided diplomatic access to the Indians.

“The objective of today’s meeting was to talk to them and get a sense of their well-being and figure out what further assistance they require. We will continue to monitor this,” said Mr. Bagchi, adding, ”this is an important case for us”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to earlier reports, the Indian nationals were employed with Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private organisation. It appears that the Government of Qatar has not pressed charges against the arrested Indians so far.

India and Qatar maintain warm relations and a large number of Indian citizens work in the Gulf country. Sources hinted that India’s relations with Qatar are on positive track and that India hopes for an amicable solution of the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Qatar / India / World

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US