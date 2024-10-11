GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India, Germany to finalise agenda for 'guaranteed outcome' during PM Modi-Chancellor Scholz meeting: Envoy

Ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit, the country's Ambassador to India Phillip Ackermann has outlined crucial areas for the intergovernmental consultations

Published - October 11, 2024 11:09 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit, the country's Ambassador to India Phillip Ackermann has outlined key discussion areas for the intergovernmental consultations.

He said the consultations are being finalised through a series of visits and phone calls between high-level officials from both countries.

"I think what we will see is a significant focus on the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership that we have with India, a substantial emphasis on military and strategic policy, and defence. It will also include important discussions on migration, which is a vital aspect of our cooperation," the ambassador told PTI Videos.

Furthermore, the agenda will address the dynamics of German and Indian businesses operating in each other's countries.

With an eye on Indo-Pacific, Germany seeks greater defence ties with India

On Tuesday(October 8, 2024), Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephone conversation with German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius.

Mr. Ackermann viewed the call as a precursor to the upcoming intergovernmental consultations scheduled later this month.

Ajit Vinayak Gupte appointed as India's next Ambassador to Germany

"There is a lot on the table. Projects have been discussed. We'll see a very successful and fruitful bilateral meeting later this month. The two sides need to prepare a strong agenda to ensure a guaranteed outcome," the ambassador emphasised.

Last week, German National Security Advisor Jens Plötner engaged in separate discussions with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to prepare for Scholz's upcoming visit.

Mr. Scholz's trip will involve extensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the India-Germany Intergovernmental Commission (IGC).

Published - October 11, 2024 11:09 am IST

Related Topics

World / India / Germany / international relations

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.